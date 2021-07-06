Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $518,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.62. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

