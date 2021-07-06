J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

JBHT stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $118.77 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.49.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

