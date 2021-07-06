IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.42

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 47844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $687.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
