IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.42

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 47844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $687.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

