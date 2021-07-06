iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 3rd Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $82,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.77. 96,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.25 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

