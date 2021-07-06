iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 20,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

