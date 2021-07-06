iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.19. 137,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,790,740. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

