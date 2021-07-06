iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214,604 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $134.37 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.