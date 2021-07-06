iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 245,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,364,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $377,925,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

