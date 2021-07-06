iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBTI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,324 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

