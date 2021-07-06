Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

