Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 3.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 81,047 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 133,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 150,582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

PCY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 29,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.