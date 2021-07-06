inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $182.86 million, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. Research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in inTEST by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

