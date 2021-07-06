InsurAce (INSUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $905,995.00

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $905,995.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00165985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,180.34 or 1.00091324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00952170 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

