Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $127.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 247,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,144. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

