Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $3.63 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.63 million and $1,468.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00927166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044580 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,008,899 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

