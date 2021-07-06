Insider Selling: OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer David Shong-Tak Tam sold 26,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$14,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,583.92.

David Shong-Tak Tam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 8,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$4,560.00.

OSS opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.95 million during the quarter.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

