Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.59. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

