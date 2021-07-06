Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,504 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

