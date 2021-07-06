InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of INMD opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $98.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

