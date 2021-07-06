InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of INMD opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $98.12.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
