indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.54. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,712 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.17.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

