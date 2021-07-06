Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE IHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,389. The firm has a market cap of $681.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04. Independence has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Independence by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 439,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independence by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

