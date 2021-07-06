Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

Immersion stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

