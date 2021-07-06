Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.81. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 27,985 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Image Sensing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

