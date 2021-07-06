III Capital Management Takes Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

III Capital Management bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,870,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,249,000.

Orion Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,090. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

