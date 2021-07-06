III Capital Management Takes $499,000 Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,280,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,486,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,990,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,267,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,289. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

