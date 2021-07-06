III Capital Management Sells 25,205 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

III Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,250. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

