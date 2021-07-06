III Capital Management Purchases Shares of 25,000 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,155,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LCAAU stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 3,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,397. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.