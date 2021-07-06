III Capital Management Decreases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

III Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. 6,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,450. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

