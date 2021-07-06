III Capital Management Buys New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. 7,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,972. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

