IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IGO stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

