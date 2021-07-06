Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00012995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $158,292.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00139523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00166882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.92 or 1.00254436 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.00915642 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,477 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

