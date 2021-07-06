Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00136771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00168136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.05 or 0.99923049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00904643 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

