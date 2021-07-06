ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,605,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,223,000 after purchasing an additional 742,413 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 405,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBN opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

