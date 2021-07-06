Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $27,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.