HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HQGE opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. HQ Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

HQ Global Education Company Profile

HQ Global Education, Inc, a scientific research development company, focuses on the industrial hemp and CBD manufacturing industry in the United States. It provides data gathering, intelligence, and education for the industrial CBD industry. The company also processes and distributes CBD oils, as well as offers real estate management services.

