Horizon Investments LLC Invests $222,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

