Horizon Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

