Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

NYSE IQV opened at $249.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.60 and a 1-year high of $249.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

