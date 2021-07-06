HOQU (HQX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $748,217.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $402,951.73 and $748,217.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00961340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.35 or 0.08616655 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.