hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) versus SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SEMrush alerts:

This table compares SEMrush and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $124.88 million 24.52 -$7.01 million N/A N/A hopTo $3.64 million 2.12 $690,000.00 N/A N/A

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEMrush.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush N/A N/A N/A hopTo 26.36% 40.36% 21.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SEMrush and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEMrush currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential downside of 11.06%. Given SEMrush’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than hopTo.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company provides GO-Global, an application access solution that offers cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprising GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company sells its products through resellers, such as OEMs, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.