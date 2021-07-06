Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

HOLX opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Prudential PLC increased its position in Hologic by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

