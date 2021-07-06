Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. 11,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

