HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.22. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.