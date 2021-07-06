Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.