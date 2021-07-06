HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.