HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.73, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

