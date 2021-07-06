HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) & RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Head-To-Head Analysis

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of RCM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCM Technologies has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HeadHunter Group and RCM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 RCM Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.18%. RCM Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given RCM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than HeadHunter Group.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and RCM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 24.97% 88.24% 18.08% RCM Technologies -1.28% -0.67% -0.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeadHunter Group and RCM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $112.11 million 19.20 $24.14 million $0.69 62.39 RCM Technologies $150.41 million 0.29 -$8.87 million $0.83 4.82

HeadHunter Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RCM Technologies. RCM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats RCM Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services. It provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing, physician and advanced practice, school, services, and telepractice. The Information Technology segment provides enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

