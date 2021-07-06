Head to Head Review: Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Crexendo alerts:

This table compares Crexendo and Telekom Austria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.93 $7.94 million $0.47 13.10 Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.08 $443.69 million $1.32 12.84

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Risk and Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 41.61% 42.41% 32.29% Telekom Austria 8.49% 13.98% 4.71%

Summary

Crexendo beats Telekom Austria on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.