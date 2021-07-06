Head to Head Review: Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) versus Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carrefour and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Hays N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrefour and Hays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.20 $732.21 million $0.29 13.83 Hays $7.48 billion 0.41 $59.89 million $0.66 27.91

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. Carrefour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carrefour and Hays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hays 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

Carrefour beats Hays on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

