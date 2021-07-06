Head-To-Head Review: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) versus Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.16% -65.77% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

14.2% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 393.20%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($5.42) -1.63 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.70 -$211.90 million $0.29 73.90

Achieve Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Achieve Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

